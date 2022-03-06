Gardaí nab numerous drivers breaking the speed limit in Waterford
A number of speeding motorists were nabbed by gardai in Waterford this week.
A number of drivers were caught early in the week as gardaí mounted National Slow Down Day checks but Waterford Roads Policing continued to catch drivers over the speed limit all week.
Gardaí detected these motorists travelling in excess of the speed limit in 50km/hr zones while operating speeding checkpoints.
One driver was clocked at 84km/h in a 50km/h zone, not far off double the speed limit.
Fines were issued to all of these motorists.
Waterford Roads Policing Gardaí detected these motorists travelling in excess of the speed limit in 50km/hr zones recently while operating speeding checkpoints.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 4, 2022
FCPN were issued to all motorists.#SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/azLZoYiXdN
