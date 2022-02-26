Search

Exciting details for St Patrick's Day parade and three-day festival in Waterford released

Oasis tribute act, Mad Ferritt

Reporter:

David Power

26 Feb 2022 5:53 PM

Details of the St Patrick's Day parade and three day festival in Waterford have been released.

The Parade, celebrating Waterford, Ireland’s Best Place to Live, will take to the streets of Waterford at 1pm on St. Patrick’s Day, led by Grand Marshall Finn Ryan. 

The Lego-loving Finn from Ferrybank made a lasting impression throughout the country and beyond when he featured on the Late Late Toy Show last November.

Coupled with the traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a three day festival, new for 2022.

Johnny Codd, Festival Co-ordinator with Waterford City & County Council is looking forward to the three day programme of festivities.  “Working with EveryEvent and local community groups, musicians and artists, there is a jam-packed musical, cultural and fun programme that is going to appeal to absolutely everyone.”

On St. Patrick’s Day, in addition to the Parade, a festival fairground will take place in John Roberts Square and throughout the three day festival.

On Friday, March 18th, Ireland’s newest Bank Holiday, follow the trail of free music, dance and entertainment from John Roberts Square to O’Connell Street to the Plaza Festival Stage, with acts such as Intonations, Celtic Rock Stars, Afro Dance Troop, Brass and Co., Banna Nua, Waterford Malayalee Association, WAMA, TheatreBox, Toucan and much more.

Sunday takes a more chilled out vibe as the Phil Collins Trio Jazz concert takes place in Constitution Square from 1pm.

The Waterford St. Patrick’s Day parade will start at 1pm, with entries gathering at the Bridge Street end of the Quay. The parade begins at the Waterford Bus Station and will proceed along the Quay, past the Clock Tower and the Plaza, moving around to the Mall.

There will also be an online streaming of the Parade, so those who cannot attend or remain cautious about attending large events can still enjoy the celebrations.

To find out more details of the St. Patricks Day Parade and three day festival in Waterford visit www.stpatricksfestivalwaterford.com or keep an eye on WaterfordStPatricksDayParade social media channels.

