17 Feb 2022

Major employer in Waterford seeks permission for plant extension

Major employer in Waterford seeks permission for plant extension

The proposed plant following redevelopment

Reporter:

David Power

16 Feb 2022 5:53 PM

A major employer in Waterford is seeking planning permission to extend its plant in the city.  

Bausch + Lomb submitted the planning application earlier this month to the local authority for proposed 3 no. single storey plant rooms (167m2 Approx) to the Northern side of the existing Bausch
+ Lomb Ireland facility.

These works are to include all associated plant and equipment, site works, elevational alterations and alterations to internal
road network and drainage. This application relates to development for the purposes of an activity requiring an Industrial Emissions Licence Unit at 424-425 IDA Industrial Estate, Cork Road, Waterford.

Bausch + Lomb is one of the world’s leading global eye health company. It announced plans last year to invest €90m to expand its manufacturing operations at its Waterford facility.

This investment is expected to generate 130 additional jobs when production commences in 2023 and will provide the Waterford facility with additional capacity to meet expected demand for its Biotrue ONEday® range of contact lenses.  

At the time of the investment announcement, it was outlined that there would be approximately 150 additional workers are expected to be employed in the construction phase of the expansion.

