Met Éireann warns of potentially hazardous storm in Waterford weather alert
Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory alert for Waterford to warn of expected heavy rainfall and strong winds caused by Storm Eunice.
The warning is in place through Thursday night (February 17) and Friday morning (February 18) as the storm tracks across Ireland.
According to Met Éireann, the storm has the potential to be "a multi-hazard and disruptive event with damaging winds, heavy rain and snow possible".
The strongest winds are expected to most likely affect southern counties, with "significant" falls of snow likely to occur over central and northern parts of the country.
Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory Alert for Waterford. Valid from Tue. 15/02 @ 2PM until Fri. 18/02 @ 3PM, see https://t.co/0B0mcmyIyH #WeatherWarning https://t.co/58p1qKQa9G— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) February 15, 2022
Localised blizzard conditions are noted as possible.
Further warnings will reportedly be issued tomorrow morning (Wednesday February 16) and updated on Thursday morning.
The alert is expected to remain in place until Friday 18 at approximately 3pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.