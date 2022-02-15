Search

15 Feb 2022

Met Éireann warns of potentially hazardous storm in Waterford weather alert

Met Éireann warns of potentially hazardous storm in Waterford weather alert

Met Éireann warns of potentially hazardous storm in Waterford weather alert

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Feb 2022 8:53 PM

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory alert for Waterford to warn of expected heavy rainfall and strong winds caused by Storm Eunice. 

The warning is in place through Thursday night (February 17) and Friday morning (February 18) as the storm tracks across Ireland. 

According to Met Éireann, the storm has the potential to be "a multi-hazard and disruptive event with damaging winds, heavy rain and snow possible". 

The strongest winds are expected to most likely affect southern counties, with "significant" falls of snow likely to occur over central and northern parts of the country.

Localised blizzard conditions are noted as possible. 

Further warnings will reportedly be issued tomorrow morning (Wednesday February 16) and updated on Thursday morning. 

The alert is expected to remain in place until Friday 18 at approximately 3pm. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media