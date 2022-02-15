Religious group receives green light to construct residential care centre in Waterford

A religious group has received planning permission for the construction of a new residential care centre in Waterford.

Permission was granted by Waterford City and County Council to the Refuge of the Immaculate Heart of Mary following an application submitted in November 2021.

The development, which will be located on a six-acre site near Cladagh, Clashmore, will be a closed community and includes the conversion of an existing dormer bungalow, as well as the construction of an oratory building and a 3-bed dwelling for carers' and nuns' accommodation.

Retention permission has also been granted for 19.76 sqm of domestic garage to be amalgamated into the existing domestic garage and the conversion of same into a one-bedroom Covid-19 isolation room for residents' use.

Eleven submissions of objection were submitted by locals, who can launch an appeal against the decision to An Bord Pleanala by February 22 2022.

According to a Traffic Impact Assessment, the development will provide for a maximum or nine residents including nuns/carers for a maximum of 26 weeks.

The existing septic tank and percolation area will be removed and a new wastewater treatment system will be installed in its place, with water to be supplied by an existing well.

Upgrading of the existing entrance has also been proposed.