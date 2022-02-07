Gardaí catch four speeding motorists within minutes on one Waterford road
Gardaí were out on the N25 in Waterford recently and caught a number of drivers speeding.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N25 recently. These four drivers were found exceeding the local speed limit and were stopped.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 7, 2022
Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to all offenders.#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/8fvfE6J2Rd
Four drivers were clocked above the limit with one driver hitting 138km/h.
Gardaí issued fixed charge penalty notices to all drivers.
