PROPERTY WATCH: Calling all DIYER's - Two storey house in a central location to go on Auction

Chapel Lane, Clashmore, Co. Waterford will go on Public Auction on December 20, 2021, at 11 am on the instructions of Waterford City and County Council.
This refurbishment opportunity is located in Clashmore Village.
A two-storey mid-terrace shell offers the opportunity to return the same to residential use.
Clashmore Village offers community facilities to include a primary school, sporting clubs, bars, and shops.
Features include:
- All main services are adjacent.
- Planning Precedent in place.
- Easy commute of both Youghal and Dungarvan Towns.
