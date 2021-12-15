Death notices and funeral arrangements - Wednesday December 15

The death has occurred of Mickey Dalton

Graiguemore, Modeligo, Waterford



DALTON; Graiguemore, Modeligo, Co. Waterford. On 14th December 2021, peacefully, Mickey (Musician). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel (Nee Keane), sons James, Paddy, Mike and Donal, daughters Eileen and Carmel, daughters-in-law Ann, Eileen, Bernie and Rita, son-in-law Tom Walsh, grandchildren Mark (and his wife Lucy), Ciaran, Kevin, Ashleigh, Gavin, Niall, Orlaith and Danny, great-grandchildren Maeve and Maisie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Helen Flynn

Newports Square, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by her loving son Richard, daughter Elizabeth, daughter-in-law Eleanor, grandchildren Chloe, Ben, Ryan and Mia, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Helen Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Wednesday from 5 pm with prayers at 6 pm

Reposing from 12 pm on Thursday in Thompson's Funeral Home and walking to Ballybricken Church at 12:40 am for Requiem Mass on arrival at 1 pm followed by burial in the St Otteran's Cemetery.

Helen's funeral cortège will be passing her residence, en route to St. Otteran's Cemetery, at approximately 1:45 pm giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The death has occurred of Bridie Lynagh

Oak Terrace, Lisduggan, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by her beloved daughters Kim and Leanne, son Michael, their father Michael Cashin, grandchildren Lisa-Maire, Kenzie, Lexi-Jane, Michael James, Sophie and Alex, brothers Danny, John and Michael, sisters Ann and Teresa, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bridie Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 5 pm with prayers at 6 pm. Requeim Mass on Friday at 10 am in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan followed by private cremation.

Bridie's funeral cortége will be walking from the entrance to Oak Terrace on Church Road at 9:40 am on route to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The death has occurred of Mary Power (née Griffin)

Lower Yellow Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary and Helen, sons John and Thomas, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Jimmy, sisters Theresa, Monica & Betty, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 9:30 am followed by removal at 10:15 walking to Ballybricken Church for Requiem Mass on arrival at 10:30 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Mulcahy (née Roche)

5, Congress Villas, Dungarvan, Waterford.



Mulcahy (nee Roche); 5, Congress Villas, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 12th December 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, Eileen, deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, sons Pat, Jim and Thomas, daughters Alice, Tracey and Nicola, grandchildren Laura, Conor, Alanna, Shaun, Owen, Aaron, Sheileen, Ellie-Louise, Rachel, Tiernan and Charlie, great-grandson Cathal, sons-in-law Johnny, Billy and Kieran, daughters-in-law Mags, Ann and Maire, brothers Sean and Jim. Eileen is predeceased by her parents Paddy and Margaret, brother Pad and infant son John.

Eileen will be reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday evening, 16th December from 5 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m.

Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday morning, 17th December in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

We encourage no handshaking or use of condolence books and suggest using the online condolence link below as an option to offer your sympathies.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Tobin.

Monagown, Conna, Cork / Ballyduff Upper, Waterford.



Bill passed away peacefully at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice after a brief illness. (Late of Cork Co. Co.). Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Pratt) and dear father of Joe, Mary, Mike, Patrick, Kevin, Deirdre and the late William Anthony, brother of Joe. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, family, brother, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home Fermoy, Wednesday from 5.30pm – 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. Catherine’s Church, Conna. Requiem Mass Thursday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Conna Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations, in lieu, to Marymount Hospice.

The death has occurred of Joe Burns

Knockanore, Waterford / Enfield, Meath



BURNS: Knockanore and formerly of Delmere, Enfield, Co. Meath, on 10th December 2021, unexpectedly Joe, (Author of “Secret Courts”). Deeply regretted by his godson Zach, friends Andries, Natalie, Andrew, Maureen, Imelda and Jim, friends of parents and children that were victims of alienation or estrangement, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow on Friday afternoon, 17th December 2021, from 12.00 noon with prayers at 1.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Scared Heart Cemetery, Knockanore for burial at 2.30pm.

Donations towards funeral costs and if surplus will go towards The Training Fund of the Parental Alienation Awareness Association (PAAA).

The death has occurred of Carol O'Brien White.

Congress Place, Waterford City, Waterford.

Predeceased by her father Seanie.

Sadly missed by her mother Maura, her husband Nicky, her son Aaron, daughter Nicola, brothers Pat, Tom, Johnny, Tony and Paul, sisters in law Juleen, Mary and Orla, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Carol Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home on Wednesday from 7pm with prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 am in the Holy Family Church followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Carol’s funeral cortége will be walking from her residence at 10:40 am for Mass on arrival at 11 am giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The death has occurred of John (Shanner) Roche

Ballymun, Dublin / Ferrybank, Waterford



Roche (Ballymun and late of Rockenham, Ferrybank, Co. Waterford) - Dec 10, 2021 (suddenly) at home surrounded by his loving family, John (Shanner); sadly missed by his loving wife Flo, his four sons Keith, Kieran, Callum and Calvin, daughters in law Alison, Alika and Naomi, his dearly loved granddaughters Sophie, Hannah and Aoibhe, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends

May John Rest In Peace.



Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Mary Morrissey (née Wall)

Keating Street, Dungarvan, Waterford



Mary Morrissey (née Wall), Keating st., Dungarvan at University Hospital Waterford on Saturday 11th December 2021. Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Nellie & Margaret, brothers Walter, John & Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael & David, daughter Karen, grandchildren Nicholas, Aisling, Jack, Dan, Brendan & Joe, great-grandchild Nicholas, daughter-in-law Imelda, son-in-law Nick, sister Bridget, brother Tom, nephews, nieces, neighbours, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday 15th December from 5: 30p.m – 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday 16th December at 11a.m in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s old churchyard Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dermot Collins.

Grantstown House, Earlscourt, Waterford City, Waterford / Skibbereen, Cork.

Predeceased by his brother Cornelius and his sisters Betty and Noeleen.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Stephen and Michael, daughter Eithne, grandchildren Sarah. Eoin, Iona and James, son-in-law Stuart, daughters-in-law Eva and Nell, brother Fr. Teddy Collins, brothers-in-law Michael Waugh, Michael O'Regan & Ollie O'Regan, sister in law Josephine Coyne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Dermot Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (December the 13th) from 2pm with prayers at 3:30pm.

Reposing in Hurley & O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Skibbereen, on Tuesday (December the 14th ) from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by Prayers.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday ( December 15th ) at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Skibbereen, Co Cork followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coronea, Skibbereen, Co. Cork.

The death has occurred of Deirdre Byrne (née Fenton)

4, New Line, Abbeyside, Waterford



Byrne (nee Fenton); 4 New Line, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, Deirdre, deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, mother Mary and John, father Donal, stepmother Anna, sister Martina, brother Brian, sister-in-law Honor, mother-in-law Kitty, brother-in-law Stephen, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Tuesday evening, 14th December from 5.30 p.m. with Prayers at 7.30 p.m.

Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 15th December in St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A livestream of Deirdre's Requiem Mass can be viewed from 10.50 a.m. on Wednesday morning at http://www.abgparish.ie/live

The death has occurred of Anne O'Donoghue (née Carroll)

Green Street, Cappoquin, Waterford



O’DONOGHUE; Green Street, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford. On 11th December 2021, peacefully, Anne, (Nee Carroll), loving wife of the late Jamsie O’Donoghue and sister of the late Paddy Carroll. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Mary Coffey, nephews John, Thomas and Kevin Coffey, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Friday evening between 5.00pm and 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Cappoquin.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am.

Followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Family Flowers Only Please.