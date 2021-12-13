Search

13 Dec 2021

How to shop locally in Waterford during the festive season

How to shop local in Waterford during the festive season

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Shopping vouchers are available to purchase from Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber and can be redeemed in more than 100 businesses in West Waterford.

The vouchers allow consumers to shop locally this Christmas which helps businesses in the local community.

Shopping locally can also ensure local, community activities can be supported.

The vouchers do not expire and can be used in more than 100 local businesses.

No administrative fee is charged, and vouchers are available in €10, €25, or €50 denominations

Chamber President, David Walsh said it is a 'win-win'.

"The recipient has the choice of more than 100 businesses where they can use their voucher and the purchaser knows they are keeping business local and securing jobs." he added.

David said: "Monitoring the voucher sales from corporate purchasers and individual purchases we can clearly see that both markets have increased their spend. Also, more people are gaining awareness about the vouchers every year which is adding to the phenomenal increase in voucher sales over the past couple of years."

CEO of Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber, Jenny Beresford said the growth in awareness regarding the importance of shopping local is 'outstanding'.

"Local people are choosing local vouchers that support over 120 businesses and keep our economy active and vibrant throughout the year. The dramatic rise in the number of vouchers sold year on year is beyond encouraging and demonstrates very clearly that the people of Dungarvan and West Waterford are fully behind their local economy and willing it to prosper."

To purchase vouchers, click here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media