How to shop locally in Waterford during the festive season

Shopping vouchers are available to purchase from Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber and can be redeemed in more than 100 businesses in West Waterford.

The vouchers allow consumers to shop locally this Christmas which helps businesses in the local community.

Shopping locally can also ensure local, community activities can be supported.

The vouchers do not expire and can be used in more than 100 local businesses.

No administrative fee is charged, and vouchers are available in €10, €25, or €50 denominations

Chamber President, David Walsh said it is a 'win-win'.

"The recipient has the choice of more than 100 businesses where they can use their voucher and the purchaser knows they are keeping business local and securing jobs." he added.

David said: "Monitoring the voucher sales from corporate purchasers and individual purchases we can clearly see that both markets have increased their spend. Also, more people are gaining awareness about the vouchers every year which is adding to the phenomenal increase in voucher sales over the past couple of years."

CEO of Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber, Jenny Beresford said the growth in awareness regarding the importance of shopping local is 'outstanding'.

"Local people are choosing local vouchers that support over 120 businesses and keep our economy active and vibrant throughout the year. The dramatic rise in the number of vouchers sold year on year is beyond encouraging and demonstrates very clearly that the people of Dungarvan and West Waterford are fully behind their local economy and willing it to prosper."

To purchase vouchers, click here.