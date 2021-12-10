Make it a Christmas goal: Waterford people encouraged to walk a mile on Christmas day for charity

Communities in Waterford are encouraged to 'step up' together and take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas season.

AIB The Quay Branch, proud partner of the GOAL Mile, has teamed up with GOAL Mile Organiser, Siobhan Heylin for this community initiative.

For more than 40 years, the GOAL Mile has seen tens of thousands of people run or walk a mile to raise funds for GOAL at Christmas to enable its work supporting vulnerable communities in 14 countries across the globe.

In Ireland a mile is 2,000 steps but for people living in the developing world, it takes thousands of steps to simply access water, get to school or even reach a hospital.

The banking provider said: "In supporting GOAL and encouraging communities across the island of Ireland to step up together and take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas, AIB is helping reach vulnerable communities already suffering deeply from the impact of crises, poverty, and climate change.

"People can take part in the GOAL Mile in a number of different ways, be it in one of the more than 150 GOAL Miles events being organised in Ireland and internationally or simply by registering with GOAL at www.goalmile.org and completing a mile in any place, at any time during the month of December."

The GOAL Mile location in Waterford is at the Waterford City Greenway and AIB will install start lines over the two weekends in the lead-up to Christmas at the AIB Quay Branch, Waterford.

AIB Branch Manager John McSweeney said the goal mile helps transform the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people.

"This year we are committed to working with GOAL to make it the biggest GOAL Mile yet and are asking people across Waterford to step up together to complete a mile for GOAL. In doing so, together we can help GOAL reach vulnerable communities that are already suffering deeply from the impact of crises, poverty, and climate change." added Mr. McSweeney.

Siobhan Heylin said the goal mile is a big Christmas tradition in Waterford and is very close to people’s hearts.

"By turning up to Waterford City Greenway on Christmas Day the people of Waterford and the surrounding area are showing incredible compassion for the communities in need across the world that GOAL supports." added Siobhan Heylin.

To sign up click here.