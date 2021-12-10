AVAILABLE: Houses to rent in Waterford, Friday December 10

Are you looking for a house to rent in the Waterford area?
16 Towns Park, Lismore, Co. Waterford
€950 per month.
3 Bed.
1 Bath.
To let long term: Conveniently situated within walking distance of all town centre amenities this pristine three bedroomed semi detached property would make an ideal home.
Ballydrislane, Tramore, Co. Waterford
€2,600 per month.
5 Bed.
5 Bath.
House.
This 5 double bedroom house is situated in the heart of Waterford's Countryside but yet only 5 minutes from Tramore and 10 minutes from Waterford City.
New Line Road, Ardmore, Co. Waterford
€2,850 per month.
4 Bed.
3 Bath.
House.
Located overlooking Ardmore Beach with Panoramic Countryside , on the New Line Road of Ardmore Village. Beach & Village centre (is 8/12 minutes walking distance), the property is on the fringes of the famed Ardmore Cliff Walk , and only a stone throw from the Exclusive 5 Star Boutique Cliff House Hotel
6 Ballinakill Court, Ballinakill, Co. Waterford
€1,700 per month.
5 Bed.
4 Bath.
House.
Beautiful detached property in pristine condition, situated in a quiet cul de sac and conveniently located only a short stroll from the University Hospital Waterford, shopping centres and local schools.
Dominics Place, Co. Waterford
€900 per month.
3 Bed.
1 Bath.
Lovely 3-bedroomed terraced house for rent close to the Mercy Convent and Hyper Centre.
Briot Drive, Templars Hall, Co. Waterford
€2,500 per month.
6 Bed.
3 Bath.
House is situated at the entrance of the estate, much sought after area for students studying at FAS, as it is just 5 minutes walk from FAS.
The Mews Hookview, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford
€500 per week.
3 Bed.
2 Bath.
House.
Within walking distance of harbour, beach, pubs, restaurants and picturesque fishing village.
Chapel Lane 5, Waterford
€1,500 per month.
3 Bed.
1 Bath.
Located less than 5min walk from city centre this property offers a truly unrivalled location.
x35ae86, Ballynacourty, Co. Waterford
€2,250 per month.
4 Bed.
3 Bath.
Its full furnished and short term only till May 1 st.
Clonanav, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford.
€2,800 per month.
8 Bed.
8 Bath.
House.
A former guesthouse, set in an idyllic rural location this property is centrally located to many towns including Clonmel, Dungarvan, Carrick On Suir, and Waterford City.
Lismore Park, Co. Waterford.
€75 per week.
3 Bed.
2 Bath.
House.
