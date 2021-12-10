Prospective festival organisers are asked to fill out a training form

Waterford City and County Council said they hope to offer training to run festivals in the new year.
They are asking prospective festival organizers to fill out a form designed to give an insight into the training needs required by different people.
Waterford Council said the form will be used to help inform future training offered.
They hope to offer festival training in 2022, they added.
If you fit the description, you can fill out the form by clicking the link here.
