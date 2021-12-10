Search

10 Dec 2021

Death notices for Waterford, Friday December 10

Deaths for Waterford, Tuesday December 8

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

The death has occurred of Liz (Lizzybits) McCue
Hillview, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Deeply regretted by her partner Barney Dwan, daughters Treacy, Sian and Yvonne, son Michael, sister Anna, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Lizzybits Rest In Peace

Arriving at Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Kill for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11 am on Friday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kyle Kearney
Retagh, Portnaboe, Waterford / Kill, Waterford

Sadly missed by his loving parents Annabel and Tommy, brothers Shane and Adam, sister Laura, partner Rachel (Power), grandparents John Kearney and Mickey Purcell, uncles Stephen, Michael, Thomas and Declan, aunts Rose, Martina, Fiona and Catherine, relatives, extended family, neighbours and all his wonderful friends.

May Kyle Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday from 7 pm with prayers at 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 am in St. Paul's Church followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Cotter
Cul Rua, Aglish, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford / Glanmire, Cork

Loving brother of the late Michael Cotter and Kitty Fitzgerald. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian (nee Dolan), daughter Linda, brother Paddy Cotter, sister Lilly Kidney, sister-in-law Veronica Cotter, brother-in-law Michael Kidney, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin, on Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to the Church of Assumption Aglish. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of David (Davy) Halley
Croughclooney, Ballymacarbry, Clonmel, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Davy passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday morning. Predeceased by his wife Joan, he will be sadly missed by his daughters Catherine, Breda and Rosita, grandchildren David, Meadbh and Sinead, sons-in-law Michael Gallagher and Francis O'Rourke, sister-in-law Mary Condon, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 10.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab “Fourmilewater”. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

