Waterford students set up enterprise website displaying innovative businesses

Students from County Waterford have created a website that displays their innovative businesses models.

The website is described as a 'one-stop shop' for access to all student businesses in Waterford for the 2021/22 Student Enterprise Programme.

The aim of the programme is for students to create their own businesses, develop, brand, promote and sell their products, while having the experience of running a business.

There is a wide range of businesses listed on the website such as Candle companies, Cookie companies, Crochet, Stickers and so much more.

The student enterprise programme is coordinated by the Local Enterprise Office in Waterford and is the most successful programme in Ireland.

Richie Walsh of Local Enterprise Office Waterford extended his congratulations to the students taking part in the 'very successful' student enterprise programme, with over 900 students from 11 local schools taking part this year.

"What our students are learning from the programme is that with the right supports and encouragement, they can take an idea from the classroom and develop it into a real-life business." he added.

Students ranging from 1st year to 6th year set up and run their own business and become an entrepreneur by taking part in the 8-month long enterprise education learning programme.

The programme runs from September to May, and students undertake tasks a real-life entrepreneur would do from 'coming up with the business idea to marketing, sales and preparing a business plan/business poster.'

"The impact of COVID on the programme has been significant, but one ray of light is that it has forced more student to sell online." said Richie Walsh.

Last year’s winners, Dalia Jewels sold products in all 32 counties in Ireland and over a dozen countries including America, north Africa and Japan.

"That is why we decided to create this website, to help promote these young entrepreneurs in their efforts to sell their products and services." added Mr. Walsh.

For more information and to see a list of the businesses, click here.