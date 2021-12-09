South East radio station hits the right beat

Beat 102-103 has seen increases across the board in the latest JNLR figures published yesterday.

The figures released show that:

Daily Reach has increased from 96,000 to 99,000 since last year.

Beat’s Average Quarter Hour listening during primetime has increased by 16% since 2020.

Seven in ten people in the South East aged between 15 and 34 listen to Beat every week.

Beat has seen increases for its flagship shows – Beat Breakfast (up 2,000), Beat Drive (up 3,000) and the Sunday Grill (up 13,000.)

Beat’s Head of Station Sound, Niall Power said the listenership market research had to be paused at various stages in the past year due to lockdowns and the radio station has been waiting for a while to see how radio and Beat have been performing.

"It’s great to see increases for Beat in the key metrics – Daily Reach, Average Quarter-Hour and in our flagship shows, Beat Breakfast and Beat Drive. The challenge for everyone in radio over the last 18 months has been to strike the right balance between keeping people informed and keeping people entertained and these figures suggest Beat has gotten the balance right." added Mr. Power.

The national figures reveal that 7 in ten young Irish adults aged 15-34 listen to radio every day and each of them listens for an average of 3 hours and 26 minutes.

Figures showed 3.18 million people tune in each day, with 80% choosing radio daily.