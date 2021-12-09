Waterford player lines out with 2021's All-Star hurling team of the year

The GAA has announced this year's All-Star hurling team of the year for 2021.

Waterford man Conor Prunty lines up as full-back for the All-Star hurling team.

In his GAA career thus far, the 24-year-old has been a dual player at both minor and u21 levels, before being added to the Waterford senior team in 2017.

Conor Prunty led the team to the All-Ireland final in 2020.

He also captained the Déise in 2021.

PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Team

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

2. Seán Finn (Limerick)

3. Conor Prunty (Waterford)

4. Barry Nash (Limerick)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

6. Declan Hannon (Limerick)

7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

8. William O'Donoghue (Limerick)

9. Darragh O'Donovan (Limerick)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick)

11. Cian Lynch (Limerick)

12. Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

13. Tony Kelly (Clare)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Limerick)

15. Peter Casey (Limerick)

AbbeyCourt GAA said it is the first-ever All-Star from the club in the 50th year of the awards.

It marks Conor Prunty's first All-Star award.

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “In the fullness of time, the achievement of getting club and county games played in the midst of a harrowing pandemic will rank as one of our most significant achievements. It was a collective effort, and enormous credit is due to our players for their dedication and diligence.

“This PwC All-Star hurling selection represents the cream of a memorable crop in 2021. I salute all of those who have been chosen in this final 15 and know that after the year you have had it will be extra special and celebrated by your families and clubs."