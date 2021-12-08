Delivery of new jobs for County Waterford

Infosys BPM has announced it is expanding its presence in Ireland.

The business process management is creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery centre in Waterford.

Infosys BPM started its Ireland operations in Dublin in 2014, delivering 'exceptional' services across telecommunications, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edtech, and fintech sectors.

The company has expanded in Ireland through its offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel, and Craigavon.

The new centre in Waterford will provide voice support, customer service, and technical support operations for large global enterprises.

Infosys said the new roles will cover several functions across various job levels, spanning a multitude of skills from customer and technical support roles to subject-matter-experts in the areas of finance, HR, planning, and capacity management.

The employees will be working at the cutting edge of innovation in the digital space, consistently providing anytime-anywhere experiences to empower some of the world’s largest organizations in navigating their digital transformation journeys, according to the company.

Infosys will provide critical training and growth opportunities to nurture the next generation of digital talent, they added.

MD & CEO, Infosys BPM, Anantha Radhakrishnan said the launch of the new centre is a testament to the continued focus on the workplace of the future 'grounded in building a robust talent pool with strong digital skills'.

"This investment in Ireland builds on our long-standing commitment to developing a highly-skilled workforce in Ireland and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients in a collaborative environment.

"Hiring the best of talent will not only offer a significant boost to the regional economy but also substantially enhance growth opportunities for us." she added.

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan welcomed the creation of jobs to Waterford and said Infosys’ continued investment in their site in Waterford represents a strong endorsement of the talent available in the South East region.

"It should serve also as an example for other large international IT companies looking to expand into Europe that Ireland remains a premier location for doing so." added Mr Shanahan.