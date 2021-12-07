Latest: Irish Water says disruption may occur due to power outage

Irish Water has advised that a power outage may cause supply disruptions to Grange, Ballybrusa, Curragh, and surrounding areas in Co. Waterford.
Works are scheduled to take place until 7pm on 7 December, they added.
Irish Water recommends individuals allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.
#IWWaterford: A power outage may affect supply to Grange, Ballybrusa, Curragh and surrounds until 7pm today. Please see https://t.co/4UMGHpPvHc for more.— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) December 7, 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.