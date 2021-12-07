Search

07 Dec 2021

ALERT: Roads reopened in Waterford

Roads reopened in Waterford

Roads reopened in Waterford

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Waterford City and County Council have advised the following roads are now open:

L5089 Clogheen near Ballymacarbry

Castle Road L4047 Knockeen now cleared

R-666 Ballyduff Road is now open following the removal of fallen trees and debris.

Dunmore Road

Billberry Road

Tramore Road

Marian Park

The fallen tree on the Bog Road, Portlaw has now been cleared.

R-666 Ballyduff Road is now open to traffic following removal of a fallen tree and loose debris.

Waterford Council advises individuals to contact them on 0818 10 20 20 or email contact@waterfordcouncil.ie if you see a fallen tree.

