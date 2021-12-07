ALERT: Roads reopened in Waterford

Roads reopened in Waterford
Waterford City and County Council have advised the following roads are now open:
L5089 Clogheen near Ballymacarbry
Castle Road L4047 Knockeen now cleared
R-666 Ballyduff Road is now open following the removal of fallen trees and debris.
Dunmore Road
Billberry Road
Tramore Road
Marian Park
The fallen tree on the Bog Road, Portlaw has now been cleared.
Waterford Council advises individuals to contact them on 0818 10 20 20 or email contact@waterfordcouncil.ie if you see a fallen tree.
