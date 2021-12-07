Waterford's Covid testing centre will close early today

Covid-19 test centre in Waterford will close early today
The HSE has announced all five Covid-19 testing centres across the South East including Waterford will close at 4pm today.
The other centres affected include: Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, and Wexford.
The HSE said they are contacting those with appointments at the five test centres.
Any individual scheduled for an appointment between 4-7pm this afternoon Tuesday, December 7 are being contacted with the offer of an earlier appointment today or to reschedule to a time tomorrow Wednesday, December 8.
The HSE said they appreciate the support of everyone in accommodating this rearrangement.
