Waterford pharmacy set to open first full-service pharmacy within an Irish Department Store

Mulligans Pharmacy are set to open their first pharmacy in Dublin tomorrow Tuesday, December 7, with the launch of ‘The Pharmacy by Mulligans’, a 3000 square foot pharmacy at Arnotts on Henry Street.

The group has 18 stores across Waterford, Kilkenny, and South Tipperary and was first established by Jim and Sheila Mulligan in 1957 when they opened a pharmacy at George’s St in Waterford City. The family group employs 250 people across the region with an additional 15 jobs being created at the Dublin store today.

Director of Innovation and Enterprise at Brown Thomas, Audrey Owens said this is a 'completely new' service offering for customers and is perfectly timed.

'The Pharmacy by Mulligans' will offer a full prescription service, health screening, health advice along with wellness products, and a particular emphasis is placed on mind, body, and spirit with the best in vitamins, supplements along with Mum and Baby and additional services.

Appointments can be made at the pharmacy health desk or online for express Covid-19 PCR and antigen testing, health screenings for Diabetes, and vitamin D testing, plus Flu and Covid-19 vaccination services.

The Irish family-run business is led by second-generation of the family Ronan Mulligan and this store will be managed by Ronan’s daughter, pharmacist JeanAnne Mulligan.

Ronan Mulligan said the family are 'delighted' to open their 19th pharmacy and first outside of the Southeast.

He said: "With over 60 years of experience in community pharmacy, we have honed our expertise and our ethos is to deliver convenience, value and expert advice enabling our customers to live longer happier and healthier lives.

"Our South-east based customers will attest to Mulligans being a health and well-being destination and we are very much looking forward to delivering this service to our Dublin based customers and further building our community. Despite all of the technological developments, the human touchpoint remains at the heart of the communities that Mulligans serve." he added.

The Pharmacy by Mulligans at Arnotts is located on the lower ground floor and opens to the public tomorrow morning, December 7.