Fines issued to two cars parked in disabled bays in Waterford
Fines have been issued to two cars parked in disabled bays in Waterford.
Gardai from Waterford Roads Policing detected the cars parked in the bays on Saturday evening (November 27th) as part of Operation Enable.
The operation is a multi-agency initiative between An Garda Síochána, the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) and the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland (DDAI).
Fixed Charge Notices of €150 were issued to each motorist.
