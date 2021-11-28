Latest data reveals over 2,500 children in Ireland were homeless last month

Over 2,500 children in Ireland were homeless last month, according to the most recent data.

The monthly homeless report for October 2021 was released Friday 26 by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and refers to the number of people in emergency accommodation during a specific count week, typically the last full week of the month.

The latest report reveals that 1,082 families were homeless in October, with 2,513 child dependents.

Homeless charity, Focus Ireland, recently welcomed a commitment from the government to end homelessness.

In a statement on their website, they noted the best start would be to make child homelessness "the first step of this journey".

According to the charity, child homelessness causes trauma, contributes to malnutrition, and can do life-long damage to children.

The report notes a total of 6,317 homeless adults, 4,117 of whom were men as well as 2,200 women.

One thousand and fifty three 18-24 year olds were also recorded as homeless.

Three thousand three hundred and seventy nine people were housed in private emergency accommodation, including hotels, B&Bs and other residential facilities.

Men living in Dublin between the ages of 25 and 44 were noted as the most common homeless demographic in the country, while women in the North-East were the least common.