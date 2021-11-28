Employment has increased by 9.8% - CSO figures reveal

Employment has increased by 9.8%, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The number of hours worked per week is up 4.3 million hours in the year to September 2021, to total 77.1 million hours per week.

This is a slight increase from 77 million hours per week in pre-pandemic year to September 2019.

Absences from work were up by 19.5% to 303,200 which resulted in a 6.0% (4.3 million hours) rise in the number of hours worked per week

There were 149,100 persons classified as unemployed in the year to September 2021 with an associated Unemployment Rate of 5.7% for those aged 15-74 years

Statistician, Jim Dalton said the pandemic is continuing to have a considerable impact on the Irish labour market and that impact was first felt at the end of Quarter 1 (Q1) 2020.

"Absences from work in the week have had a significant effect on the number of hours worked in the economy. Absences from work in the week were up by 19.5% to 303,200 over the year. This, together with an increase of 9.8% in employment, resulted in an increase of 6.0% or 4.3 million in the number of hours worked per week to 77.1 million in Q3 2021." added Mr. Dalton.

The impact on hours worked varied across the different economic sectors.

The number of hours worked per week was higher than a year ago in almost all sectors in Q3 2021 and were approaching Q3 2019 levels in most sectors.

The hours worked per week in the Accommodation & Food Services sector, while still below Q3 2019 levels, increased by 1.2 million hours per week (+32.4%) over the year to Q3 2021.