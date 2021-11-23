Social distancing encouraged at upcoming Dungarvan Christmas lights switch-on
Social distancing will be encouraged at the upcoming Christmas lights switch-on event in Dungarvan this weekend.
The town centre is set to light-up on Friday November 26th for the festive season, with Deputy Mayor of Waterford City and County, Councillor Seanie Power, doing the honours.
A statement from Waterford City and County Council noted the official switch-on would be different from previous years as public health and safety is being taken into consideration.
Dungarvan Town Manager, Kieran Kehoe, said, "While we are delighted Dungarvan will be lit up, we would encourage families to enjoy the festive atmosphere while following social distancing protocols.
"Dungarvan will quite literally be illuminated up to and beyond Christmas, so there’s plenty of time to come to town, soak up the festive atmosphere and support local by shopping in Dungarvan’s great stores and eateries."
The lights will extend from Grattan Square to the Giant Stag at Walton Park.
Waterford Council secures conviction against waste collector for illegal dumping (Image: Getty Images)
figures from the Department of Justice revealed assaults on Gardaí have risen by more than 50 per cent in the past five years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.