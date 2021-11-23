Search

23/11/2021

NOTICE: Seven Waterford roads to close this weekend to facilitate food festival

Mary McFadden

Seven Waterford roads will close this weekend to through traffic in order to facilitate a food festival. 

Waterford City and County Council is closing the roads due to the West Waterford Festival of Food Sunday Market, which will take place from 6am until 10pm on Sunday November 28th. 

The following roads will be shut: 

  • R911        Grattan Square
  • R911        Saint Mary's Street
  • R911        T.F. Meagher Street
  • L3132       Parnell Street
  • R672        O'Connell Street (from its junction with R911 and Western Terrace)
  • L3135       Crossbridge Street
  • L3137       Galwey’s Lane

Parking will be restricted on the above streets from 6pm the night before the festival. 

Diversion routes have been arranged; all vehicles travelling from R911 The Causeway will be directed onto L3139 North or South, and all vehicles from R911 Saint Mary Street will be directed right onto R672 O'Connell Street. 

Waterford City and County Council apologies for any inconvenience caused. 

