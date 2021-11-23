NOTICE: Seven Waterford roads to close this weekend to facilitate food festival
Seven Waterford roads will close this weekend to through traffic in order to facilitate a food festival.
Waterford City and County Council is closing the roads due to the West Waterford Festival of Food Sunday Market, which will take place from 6am until 10pm on Sunday November 28th.
The following roads will be shut:
Parking will be restricted on the above streets from 6pm the night before the festival.
Diversion routes have been arranged; all vehicles travelling from R911 The Causeway will be directed onto L3139 North or South, and all vehicles from R911 Saint Mary Street will be directed right onto R672 O'Connell Street.
Waterford City and County Council apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Waterford Council secures conviction against waste collector for illegal dumping (Image: Getty Images)
figures from the Department of Justice revealed assaults on Gardaí have risen by more than 50 per cent in the past five years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.