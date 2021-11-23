Death Notices for Waterford - November 23, 2021

The late James (Jakes) Keane

The death has occurred of James (Jakes) Keane of St. Catherine's Grange, John's Hill, Waterford City, Waterford.



Friday November 19, 2021. Predeceased by his Mam & Dad. Jim and Maureen Keane and brother Denny.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala, sons Jake and Gareth, brothers Paschal, Johnny and Tommy, sister Bernie, mother-in-law Mary, father-in-law Jack, Aunt Jo, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his friends.

May Jakes Rest In Peace

Walking from Jakes former family residence in Ballytruckle (Garvey's Pub) on Tuesday at 12.10 pm for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12:30 pm in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Jakes Funeral Mass will be available to view from 12:30 pm by following the link below:

Jakes Funeral Mass Link

Jakes funeral cortége will be passing the entrance to St. Catherine’s Grange en route to St. Mary’s Cemetery at approximately 1.15 pm giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The late Francis Mooney

The death has occurred of Francis Mooney of Dunabrattin, Annestown, Waterford.

November 20, 2021. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Alice, and most recently by his beloved aunt Sadie.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Marie, his sons Michael, Robert, Jack and Adam, sisters Margaret-Anne and Kate, brother Thomas, uncles Paddy, Ger and John, relatives and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Francis will be reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Tuesday evening, November 23, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal from Drohan's funeral home on Wednesday, November 24 at 11am, to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Kill, for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Breda Houlihan

The death has occurred of Breda Houlihan of Crough, Lemybrien, Waterford.



Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Bridget.

Sadly missed by her sisters Mary, Helen, Teresa, Margaret, Elizabeth, Geraldine & Tina, brothers John, Richard, Patrick & Thomas, Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at her brother John's house at Crough, Lemybrien on Saturday November 27 from 2pm-5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday November 28 at 1.30pm in St. Bridgid's Church, Killrossanty. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



House private on Sunday morning, please.

The late Fr. Jimmy Flynn

The death has occurred of Fr. Jimmy Flynn of Drumcondra, Dublin / Ballyduff, Waterford.

November 20, 2021. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Eugene and Lena, brother of the late Breda, John, Owenie, Helen and Larry.

Sadly missed by his Rosminians confrères, his brother Pad, sister Sadie, sisters-in-law May and Madeline, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass at St. Michael’s Church, Ballyduff Upper, Co. Waterford on Tuesday morning at 11.30 (travelling via Kilworth) followed by burial at the Community Cemetery St. Patrick’s Upton, Co. Cork at 2.30 pm (approx.).

Fr. Jimmy’s funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking here: Webcam Link

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

The late Nick Devine

The death has occurred of Nick Devine of Colligan, Dungarvan, Waterford.

Died recently in the UK. Nick is survived by his wife Kay, sons Arden and Robert and daughter Tara, brothers Tony, Don and Kieran and sister Geraldine. Predeceased by his mother Agnes and father Nicholas.

A memorial Mass for the repose of his soul will be held in St. Gobnait's Church, Kilgobinet, on Saturday November 27 at 11am.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis.

The late Michael Bumster

The death has occurred of Michael Bumster of Moorehill, Tallow, Waterford / Conna, Cork.



Died on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Peacefully following a short illness, bravely borne, at St Vincent's Hospital, Dungarvan, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his daughter Joanne (Murphy) and son Michael.

Michael will be sadly missed by his best friend and loving wife Dolly, (nee Mills), son Stephen, daughter Angela (Henehan), son-in-law Fergal, daughter-in-law Charlotte, Stephen’s partner Rowena, grandchildren Leanne, Laura, Michael and Charlie, brother Bill, sisters Nell (Ahearne), Kate (Douglas), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

“Ní imithe uainn ach imithe romhainn.”

House Strictly Private Please

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Tallow, P51 VK64 on Tuesday evening November 23, from 4.00pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, November 24 at 10.30am in the Church of Immaculate Conception, Tallow.

Followed by cremation service in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 2.00pm.

The late Dermod Toomey

The death has occurred of Dermod Toomey of Ballinteer, Dublin / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Waterford City, Waterford.

Passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Nuala, loving father to Nikki, Ruth, Garvan, and Lesley-Ann, and cherished grandfather of Sophie, Ben, Abby, Tom, Sam, Kate, Cara, Nessa, Gráinne, Jack, and Alice; Dermod will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, his children, grandchildren, sons-in-law Dave, Will, and Paul, daughter-in-law Laura, sister-in-law Hilary, and all the extended Toomey family, neighbours, and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Dermod will be reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Rathfarnham, on Wednesday, November 24, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Ballinteer, arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, for 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association at:

https://ika.ie/make-a-contribution/

Dermod’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online from 11am via the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer

Dermod’s Cremation Service may be viewed online from 1pm via the following link:

https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

The late James Shanahan

The death has occurred of James Shanahan of Ashtown, Kilmacthomas, Waterford.



November 22, 2021. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford.

James, deeply mourned and sadly missed by his wife Rosarie, daughters Clare, Lisa and Rudi, sons Bill and Paul, sisters Marjorie Hutchinson and Helen Tynan, extended family including sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. James is predeceased by his wife Doreen (née Charles), parents Frances and Willie and brother Tom.

James will be reposing at his home in Ashtown on Tuesday afternoon, November 23, from 4 pm with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 24, at 12 noon in St. Anne's Church, Fews. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Solas Cancer Support Centre. House private please on Tuesday, November 23, until 4pm and also on Wednesday morning, November 24.

May James Rest In Peace

The late James (Jimmy) O'Brien

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) O'Brien of Woodview Park, Tallow, Waterford.

November 21, 2021. Peacefully, James (Jimmy), loving brother of the late Mary Kiely and recently deceased Patrick (Patsy).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (nee Daly), son Seamus and his partner Marie, daughter Annette, brother Raymond, grandchildren Marion and her partner Mossie, Anna and Rob, great-grandchildren Adam and Alex, sisters-in-law Tina, Lena, Noreen, Margaret and Sheila, brothers-in-law Laurence, Paddy and Connie Daly, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home Tallow on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to The Immaculate Conception Church Tallow. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday November 25, 2021, at 11.00am in Church of Immaculate Conception Tallow, through the following link http://churchcam.mts.ie/tallow/.

The late Elizabeth (Liz) Heazle (née Condon)



The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Heazle (née Condon) of Glenwood Court, Carrigaline, Cork / Waterford.



November 20, 2021. Peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of Liam, loving mother of Nazareen and Jessica. Sadly Missed by her loving family adored grandchildren, Fiadh, Tadgh, Fionn and Chloe, sisters Mary and Theresa, sons-in-law Eoin and Eoin, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home Old Waterpark, Carrigaline, on Tuesday from 5.00pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1.00pm in Our Lady and St John’s Church, Carrigaline.

Mass can be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/XVWTTs3cM_w

Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Marymount or The Irish Cancer Society.