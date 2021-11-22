Gardai seek public's help to find 16 year old girl missing for 6 days
Gardai are seeking public help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16 year old girl who has been missing for almost a week.
Louise Little went missing from Edgeworthstown, County Longford on November 16th and is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, long black hair and blue eyes.
According to Gardai, she is known to frequent the Ballinasloe area of County Galway.
Anyone with information on Louise's whereabouts are urged to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
