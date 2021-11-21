Search

21/11/2021

Tramore is all set to light up for Christmas

Tramore to light up for Christmas

The Christmas lights in Tramore will be switched on December 2.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Public realm works on Main Street, Tramore are due to be completed by the first week in December to coincide with the start of the festive season and the switching on of the Christmas lights in Tramore on December 2.

While weather conditions have hampered progress on some days, there is currently a full complement of pavers on site working to ensure the deadline is met. The junction at Main Street and Queen Street will re-open to traffic once works are completed on Main Street.

The new paved area on Main Street, which will remain closed to traffic until the new traffic management system comes into place next year, will be the focus of some of the many Christmas activities being organised by Waterford Chamber with the support of Waterford City and County Council and local businesses.  

Key attractions on Main Street will include a 20ft Christmas tree and a giant festive post box for children to post their letters to Santa. 

Following new investment in festive lights by Waterford City and County Council, the area will be lit by a curtain of Christmas lights to add to the festive atmosphere while Santa’s sleigh will take up prominent position at the Plaza and will make a picture perfect opportunity for children and families to pose for photos.

Lynda Lawton, Waterford Chamber of Commerce said:

“We’re excited to plan a festive extravaganza for Tramore this Christmas. While the works have taken longer than originally anticipated, that fact that the finish line is in sight is a great relief for local businesses.

“That’s why we intend to make Christmas in Tramore one to remember for the local community.  The lights that are being installed by the Council will really showcase the new Plaza, Main Street and Queen Street.  The Christmas tree will take pride of place in Main Street and the younger ones can rest assured that their letters will get to the Big Man himself when posted in the 12 ft Santa letter box.

“Along with a host of other festive attractions and surprises throughout the town, Tramore is a must visit this Christmas.”

Following completion of paving on Main Street, works will refocus on the car park at Quish’s SuperValu.  Planned works at the junction of Strand Road and Gallweys Hill will commence in early January 2022 to avoid disruption to traffic over the festive period.

New poll finds huge majority backs cigarette ban for under 21s

Car insurance claims drop as company profits soar

'Very concerning' - Taoiseach believes Covid situation will get worse before it gets better

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media