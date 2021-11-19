Waterford road to close every weekend until Christmas
A busy Waterford road will be close this weekend and every weekend until December 19 to facilitate the Winterval Christmas festival.
The road closure at Johns Roberts Square comes into effect on November 19.
It will close for vehicular access at 11am every Friday between now and December 19 and remain closed each weekend until 9pm on Sunday.
Waterford City & County Council says it apologises for any inconvenience caused.
The Winterval Festival runs from November 19 to December 23 this year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.