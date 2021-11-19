Search

19/11/2021

Waterford road to close every weekend until Christmas

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

A busy Waterford road will be close this weekend and every weekend until December 19 to facilitate the Winterval Christmas festival.

The road closure at Johns Roberts Square comes into effect on November 19.

It will close for vehicular access at 11am every Friday between now and December 19 and remain closed each weekend until 9pm on Sunday.


Waterford City & County Council says it apologises for any inconvenience caused.

The Winterval Festival runs from November 19 to December 23 this year.

