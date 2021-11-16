Permission for extension of a Waterford football clubhouse granted despite appeal

Permission for the extension of a Waterford football clubhouse has been granted despite an appeal by a third party.

The application to extend the existing single storey clubhouse, including the creation of a new dressing room, was lodged by Abbeyside United AFC.

Other proposed changes included replacement lighting, the replacement of existing gravel surface with new astro-turf playing area, and associated fencing.

The application for the Dungarvan site was initially granted subject to conditions by Waterford City and County Council in February 2021.

However, it was passed on to An Bord Pleanála due to a third party appeal.

The appeal was taken by a number of local residents, who raised concerns about parties, fencing and the validity of the application, among other issues.

The Board granted the application under a number of conditions, which includes set hours for floodlighting and the erection of a two metre high fence with sports-specific weldmesh.

It was decided that, subject to compliance with conditions, "the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area, would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety and convenience, and would be in accordance with the established character of the area".