Three young men arrested after armed robbery at convenience store
Three young men have been arrested in relation to an armed robbery at a convenience store yesterday morning.
A 19-year-old, 20-year-old and 26-year-old were arrested in Galway yesterday afternoon, following the robbery in Ferbane in County Offaly at approximately 6.40am.
According to Gardai, three men forced two female staff members at the store to hand over cigarettes, alcohol and cash before leaving the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.
Neither staff member required medical attention.
All three currently remain detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda stations across the midlands.
Anyone with further information on the robbery is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
