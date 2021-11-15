Gardaí respond as truck blocks several disabled spots in Waterford
Gardai responded after noticing this truck blocking a number of disabled parking spots in Waterford city on Monday morning.
The truck was detected by gardai on beat patrol in the city and was said to be blocking several disabled bays.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver for the offence.
Gardai used the incident to remind motorists to "please keep these spaces clear for those who require them."
