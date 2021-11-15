Ireland has a new Lotto millionaire after player scoops €1million prize
Ireland has a new millionaire after a Lotto player from Sligo scooped €1million in Saturday's Plus 1 draw.
The National Lottery has reportedly said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store which sold the top prize sometime today.
The winning numbers for Saturday's Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 11, 15, 29, 30, 45, 47 and the bonus was 44.
Lotto players still have a chance to become Ireland's largest Lotto jackpot winner ever as the €19,060,800 jackpot rolls on.
The jackpot remains capped and the funds that are usually added to the pot were distributed to the next prize tier. This was in the Match 5+ category, in which two players matched five numbers and the bonus.
The two winning people, who are from Dublin and Galway, will now share this prize fund of €1,034,002 and take home €517,001 each.
