Search

12/11/2021

Irish scientist wins global praise for technology developed over almost 30 years

Irish scientist wins global praise for technology developed over almost 30 years

Irish scientist wins global praise for technology developed over almost 30 years

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Energy-use reducing technology developed over 27 years by an Irish scientist has received global praise after being awarded two major international awards. 

Professor Cian Ó Mathúna's MagIC (Magnetics on Silicon) technology can minimise energy consumption in high-performance electronics and equipment by extending battery life. 

He and his team have been recognised with awards from the 400,000 members strong Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the European Association of Research and Technology Organisations (EARTO). 

The professor, who is Head of MicroNano Systems at Tyndall National Institute based at University College Cork, said the achievements show the "major impact" Irish research is having on the global stage. 

He said, "I’m so proud of the Integrated Magnetics Team and the work we’ve done in developing this technology over 27 years." 

He said, "This ground-breaking and disruptive innovation is set to change the global approach to how power is managed in electronic devices and will contribute to addressing a critical environmental issue for society and our planet." 

The technology has reportedly received over €20million in funding from research, licensing and productisation and has a joint patent with Apple Computers. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media