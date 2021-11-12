Recipients of pandemic unemployment payment in Waterford falls by 80%
The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Waterford electoral areas has decreased by over 80% year-on-year.
That's according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which found just 1399 people in the six Waterford Local Electoral Authority (LEA) regions are receiving the payment.
This is a large decrease from 7154 people recorded as receiving PUP in the area at approximately the same time last year.
The latest CSO data states 221 people are on PUP in Dungarvan, down from 1286, while 152 are in Portlaw-Kilmacthomas.
One hundred and eleven Lismore area residents are PUP recipients, with 323 in Tramore-Waterford City West, 329 in Waterford City South and 263 in Waterford City East.
The LEA with the lowest number of cumulative PUP recipients was in Lismore in Waterford, while Dublin housed the highest number of recipients across twenty LEAs.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.