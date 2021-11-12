Search

12/11/2021

Recipients of pandemic unemployment payment in Waterford falls by 80%

Recipients of pandemic unemployment payment in Waterford falls by 80%

Recipients of pandemic unemployment payment in Waterford falls by 80%

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Waterford electoral areas has decreased by over 80% year-on-year. 

That's according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which found just 1399 people in the six Waterford Local Electoral Authority (LEA) regions are receiving the payment. 

This is a large decrease from 7154 people recorded as receiving PUP in the area at approximately the same time last year. 

The latest CSO data states 221 people are on PUP in Dungarvan, down from 1286, while 152 are in Portlaw-Kilmacthomas. 

One hundred and eleven Lismore area residents are PUP recipients, with 323 in Tramore-Waterford City West, 329 in Waterford City South and 263 in Waterford City East. 

The LEA with the lowest number of cumulative PUP recipients was in Lismore in Waterford, while Dublin housed the highest number of recipients across twenty LEAs. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media