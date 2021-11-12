Motorist who produced driving licence believed to be false arrested by Gardai
A motorist who produced a driving licence believed to be false has been arrested by Gardai.
The driver was stopped by Longford Roads Policing Unit after being observed holding a mobile phone.
The driving licence in question has been seized and the vehicle has since been impounded.
Further enquiries revealed the driver to be disqualified.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.