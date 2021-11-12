Construction of Waterford North Quays development expected to begin in late 2022
The construction of Waterford North Quays infrastructure is expected to begin in late 2022.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the main construction contract has progressed to final procurement stage and tenders are expected to be returned in quarter one of next year.
The works comprise 1.3km of urban dual carriageway and road upgrades in the Ferrybank area along with junction improvements.
A new train station will also be constructed, along with a 207m long bridge across the River Suir with an opening for river traffic.
A plaza on the south side of the river will connect the new bridge to the existing city centre.
The council received over €110million in funding from the Urban Regional Development Fund (URDF) and the National Transport Authority’s Sustainable Transport Measures Grant (STMG) for the development.
