Vehicle seized in Waterford as motorist caught without licence or insurance
The vehicle of a motorist not in possession of a driving licence or insurance has been seized in Waterford.
It was seized by Waterford Roads Policing Unit after being stopped yesterday evening.
The driver - who received a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice - will also face court proceedings.
