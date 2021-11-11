CAUGHT: Driver issued with fine for "dangerous U-turn" in Waterford

CAUGHT: Waterford driver issued fine for "dangerous U-turn"
A driver has been issued with a fine by Gardai for performing "a dangerous U-turn".
Waterford Roads Policing Unit detected the driver carrying out the U-turn at the N25 Toll Plaza.
The driver was stopped and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
