Solar panels fitted to Waterford Council machinery depot to reduce CO2 emissions
Solar panels have been fitted to a Waterford City and County Council machinery yard depot as part of a commitment to reduce CO2 emissions.
One hundred and twenty nine photovoltaic panels were installed on the south-facing roof of a machinery yard building in Dungarvan.
This will supplement electricity requirements for the yard as well as other council depots and will reportedly lead to a reduction of CO2 dispelled into the environment of approximately 17 tonnes.
According to Executive Engineer with Waterford City and County Council Environment Department, Liam Fleming, the installation is a step towards renewables.
He said, "The installation of the solar panels here at the depot in Dungarvan is one of many steps that the Council intends to take to transition from a fossil fuel based economy to carbon neutrality through building energy efficiency and renewable energy generation.”
