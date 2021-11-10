script type="text/javascript"> (function() { /** CONFIGURATION START **/ var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config = (window._sf_async_config || {}); _sf_async_config.uid =66462; _sf_async_config.domain = virtualcmsPageInfo.domainName; //CHANGE THIS TO THE ROOT DOMAIN _sf_async_config.flickerControl = false; _sf_async_config.useCanonical = true; _sf_async_config.useCanonicalDomain = true; _sf_async_config.sections = virtualcmsPageInfo.sectionName; // CHANGE THIS TO YOUR SECTION NAME(s) if(virtualcmsPageInfo.article){ _sf_async_config.authors = virtualcmsPageInfo.article.author; // CHANGE THIS TO YOUR AUTHOR NAME(s) } else { _sf_async_config.authors = 'Iconic'; // CHANGE THIS TO YOUR AUTHOR NAME(s) } /** CONFIGURATION END **/ function loadChartbeat() { var e = document.createElement('script'); var n = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; e.type = 'text/javascript'; e.async = true; e.src = '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js';; n.parentNode.insertBefore(e, n); } loadChartbeat(); })();

Search

10/11/2021

Solar panels fitted to Waterford Council machinery depot to reduce CO2 emissions

Solar panels fitted to Waterford Council machinery depot to reduce CO2 emissions

Solar panels fitted to Waterford Council machinery depot to reduce CO2 emissions

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Solar panels have been fitted to a Waterford City and County Council machinery yard depot as part of a commitment to reduce CO2 emissions. 

One hundred and twenty nine photovoltaic panels were installed on the south-facing roof of a machinery yard building in Dungarvan. 

This will supplement electricity requirements for the yard as well as other council depots and will reportedly lead to a reduction of CO2 dispelled into the environment of approximately 17 tonnes. 

According to Executive Engineer with Waterford City and County Council Environment Department, Liam Fleming, the installation is a step towards renewables. 

He said, "The installation of the solar panels here at the depot in Dungarvan is one of many steps that the Council intends to take to transition from a fossil fuel based economy to carbon neutrality through building energy efficiency and renewable energy generation.” 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media