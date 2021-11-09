Almost 500 people waiting for beds at Irish hospitals in every province today

Almost 500 people are waiting for beds at Irish hospitals in every province today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The figures were released this morning, and show the worst affected hospitals are in Munster and Connacht.

Seventy eight people are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick, making it the single most overcrowded hospital in the country by far.

It's followed by University Hospital Galway with 47 people waiting this morning, along with Cork University Hospital and Letterkenny University Hospital with 44 people each.

Thirty people are on trolleys at Mercy University Hospital Cork.

A total of 85 people are without beds in hospitals in Dublin and surrounding areas, including 26 at St James' Hospital.

The INMO recently called on the government to release a plan to tackle overcrowding during the winter months, when a combination of Covid and flu cases are expected to cause heavy strain to healthcare workers.

The plan has not yet been published.