06/11/2021

Funding Approval for Repair and Lease Scheme in Waterford

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Waterford City & County Council have announced funding approval by the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage for the proposed Repair and Lease Scheme at St Joseph’s House, Manor Hill, Waterford City.

€4.2 Million has been approved to re-purpose the existing buildings to provide 50 apartment dwellings within the former convent building and 21 dwellings within the outbuilding clusters on the site. 

It is proposed to provide accommodation for elderly residents.

The funding is being provided under Housing for All - A New Housing Plan for Ireland. 

Housing for All identifies the opportunity to re-imagine and transform our cities and towns, and to increase residential development in cities and town centres.

Waterford City & County Council said the Repair and Lease Scheme has been pioneered in Waterford and is a significant driver in providing high-quality affordable housing solutions and at the same time has significantly addressed and delivered the return to use of vacant buildings in Waterford.

