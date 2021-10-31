'I am thrilled' - Waterford professor reacts to prestigious award

Prof John Wells, Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has been appointed as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.

The American Academy of Nursing aims to serve the public and the nursing profession by advancing health policy through organisational excellence and effective nursing leadership and consists of 2,800 Fellows drawn from across the United States and around the world.

The Academy awards a Fellowship in recognition of an individual’s significant contributions to health and health care at the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, which this year took place on October 7-9, 2021 in Washington DC.

Altogether 225 distinguished nurse leaders were inducted into the 2021 Class of Fellows, three based in Ireland, at a ceremony in Washington DC held on Saturday, 9 October.

“I am thrilled to welcome another exceptional class of Fellows to the American Academy of Nursing during a momentous time of change and progress in our collective efforts to fulfil the organisation’s vision of healthy lives for all people,” said Academy President Eileen Sullivan-Marx, PhD, RN, FAAN.

“The Academy aims to improve health and achieve health equity through nursing leadership, innovation, and science. The Academy’s Fellows embody our values of equity, diversity and inclusivity, inquiry, integrity, and courage, which enable us to achieve new heights of impact that advance health policy across the globe. Congratulations to this dynamic cohort of leaders who bring diverse experience and expertise to the Fellowship.”

Prof Wells, commenting on the accolade, said: “I am truly humbled by the recognition of my work shown by the award of a Fellowship of the American Academy of Nursing. This is not only a recognition of my work but is also international recognition of the quality of the teaching and research we do here in the School of Health Sciences at WIT. This award further cements our strong partnerships with our American nursing colleagues.”

Prof Wells has had a long involvement with nursing in the United States collaborating with a number of nursing faculty in New York and Georgia. His most significant work has been with St John Fisher College, in Rochester, New York and Professor Dianne Cooney-Miner in supporting the establishment of the Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing.

Prof Wells, who holds visiting Professorships in Nursing at the University of Maribor and King’s College London and is a Fellow ad eundem of the Nursing and Midwifery Faculty of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. He has a long academic teaching and research career, with a particular focus on wellbeing of nurses and other health care workers.

He is currently leading an EU funded project looking at how to better support student nurses when they are in clinical placement and is collaborating with colleagues from the University of Barcelona on managing work life flow in relation to remote working as a consequence of the COVID-19 public health emergency.