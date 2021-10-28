ALERT: Flooding risk in Waterford as orange weather warning issued
An orange rain warning has been issued for Waterford today.
According to Met Éireann, significant accumulations of rain will fall this morning with flooding expected across the county.
The warning was put in place yesterday evening and is expected to last until approximately midday today October 28th.
Wexford and Wicklow should also expect heavy rainfall today.
