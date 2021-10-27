BREAKING: Waterford Gardai at scene of single-vehicle traffic collision

BREAKING: Waterford Gardai attend scene of single-vehicle traffic collision
Waterford Gardai are attending the scene of a single-vehicle traffic collision which occurred this morning October 27th.
The incident took place on the Clonmel to Dungarvan road at approximately 10.25am.
The road was initially closed but Gardai have confirmed to Waterford Live it is now open for use.
As the scene is still being attended, no further information is available at this time.
The HSE has said it is “keeping a close eye” on the reopened night-time economy here on the back of those reports.
Deputy Ivana Bacik said there is a need to transform issues around female health care and equality in the workplace, including in political life.
With a recent rise in demand, supply from the oil producing countries has not been able to keep up and this could take time.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.