'Covid finally caught me' - Irish broadcaster in isolation after positive result
Irish broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has announced he's in isolation after contracting Covid-19.
The host of This Morning revealed the news on social media today, confirming he's almost halfway through isolation and "coping with the symptoms and effects well".
He said, "Covid finally caught me. Thankfully I'm double jabbed. Unfortunately I'm going to be a No Show for some professional [and] personal events. Just want to let everyone know why [and] offer my apologies."
Covid finally caught me .Thankfully I'm Double jabbed. More than Half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well. Unfortunately I'm going to be a No Show for some Professional & Personal events. Just want to let everyone know why & offer my apologies— Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) October 26, 2021
His Twitter post has prompted hundreds of fans to wish him well and discuss their own struggles with the virus too.
Image: Eamonn Holmes/ Twitter
