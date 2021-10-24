Search

24/10/2021

You won't believe how much a pint and packet of cigarettes cost 10 years ago?

UNBELIEVABLE: Guess how much a pint and packet of cigarettes cost 10 years ago?

Reporter:

David Power

You could buy a pint of stout for an average cost of €3.96, ten years ago and a packet of cigarettes was around €8.50, latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show. 

The figures are compiled in the CSO's Statistical Yearbook of Ireland: Part 2 Business & Economy

When it comes to Prices, the ‘old reliables’ of fuel, cigarettes and alcohol have seen an increase in the past decade.

However, figures show that the price of petrol and diesel in 2012 was unbelievably high. 

From 2010 to 2020, the national average price for unleaded petrol increased by 4.6%, from €1.31 to €1.37 per litre, peaking in 2012 at €1.63 per litre.

The corresponding national average price for diesel increased by 3.3%, from €1.23 to €1.27 per litre, also peaking in 2012 at €1.56 per litre

The average price for a pint of stout in a bar has increased by just over 21% from €3.96 in 2010 to €4.80 in 2020.

The national average price of a 20 pack of cigarettes has jumped from €8.42 in 2010 to €13.44 in 2020, an increase of almost 60%. Certain packets of cigarettes are now closer to €15. 

Even the price for a humble spud has gone up.

The average price of the potato has also increased between 2010 and 2020 from €3.26 to €3.56 for a 2.5 kg bag, or just over 9%.

REVEALED: How is the Covid situation looking in your Waterford locality?

Covid rate in one Waterford area is three times the national average

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media