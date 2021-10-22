Road in Waterford to close for three days to facilitate new wastewater connection
A public road in Waterford will be closed for three days this month to facilitate a new wastewater connection.
Notice has been given by Waterford City and County Council of the closure of Barrack Street in Waterford from October 26th to 29th.
Diversion routes will be in place via Convent Hill to Hennessy's Road to Manor Hill, and via Manor Hill, Hennesseys Road, Brownes Lane onto New Grange Street.
The council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure.
