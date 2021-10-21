Community park with outdoor gym and wildflower meadow officially opens in Waterford
A neighbourhood park in Waterford featuring an outdoor gym and wildflower meadow has been officially opened.
Although the park has been in use since October, the opening event was officially marked by the Mayor of Waterford City and County Council, Cllr. Joe Kelly, and the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Fidelis Doherty.
The park includes a new play area, a meeting point for teenagers, a kickabout area, a walking track and a terraced seating area for informal gatherings.
Speaking at the event, Cllr Fidelis Doherty said the park will play "a major role" in improving the health and well-being of the people of Kilkenny and Waterford.
She said, "With South East Greenway cycling and walking route from Waterford to New Ross which passes close to the park currently under construction, the future is certainly bright in terms of the availability of amenity facilities for both local residents and visitors to Ferrybank."
Cllr Joe Kelly called the park "a wonderful addition to community life" and said it will have a long-lasting impact on residents' lives.
Images: Vicky Comerford Photography
