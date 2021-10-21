Search

21/10/2021

Community park with outdoor gym and wildflower meadow officially opens in Waterford

Community park with outdoor gym and wildflower meadow officially opens in Waterford

Community park with outdoor gym and wildflower meadow officially opens in Waterford

Reporter:

Reporter

A neighbourhood park in Waterford featuring an outdoor gym and wildflower meadow has been officially opened. 

Although the park has been in use since October, the opening event was officially marked by the Mayor of Waterford City and County Council, Cllr. Joe Kelly, and the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Fidelis Doherty. 

The park includes a new play area, a meeting point for teenagers, a kickabout area, a walking track and a terraced seating area for informal gatherings. 

Speaking at the event, Cllr Fidelis Doherty said the park will play "a major role" in improving the health and well-being of the people of Kilkenny and Waterford. 

She said, "With South East Greenway cycling and walking route from Waterford to New Ross which passes close to the park currently under construction, the future is certainly bright in terms of the availability of amenity facilities for both local residents and visitors to Ferrybank." 

Cllr Joe Kelly called the park "a wonderful addition to community life" and said it will have a long-lasting impact on residents' lives. 

Images: Vicky Comerford Photography

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media